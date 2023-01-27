Wood (thumb) will be re-evaluated in one week, Mavericks radio play-by-play broadcaster Chuck Cooperstein reports.
After sustaining a fractured left thumb one week ago against Atlanta, it seems that Wood will miss at least another week as he continues to recover. Expect the Mavericks to continue to rely on production from Dwight Powell and JaVale McGee while the center is out.
More News
-
Mavericks' Christian Wood: Sustains fractured thumb•
-
Mavericks' Christian Wood: Third straight 20-point game•
-
Mavericks' Christian Wood: Claims double-double in loss•
-
Mavericks' Christian Wood: Available Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Christian Wood: Considered questionable•
-
Mavericks' Christian Wood: Absent Saturday•