Wood has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Bulls due to rest purposes.
With the Mavericks a half game out of the final Play-In spot, they will surprisingly rest Wood, Kyrie Irving, Josh Green, Tim Hardaway and Maxi Kleber. Wood should be back for Dallas' regular-season finale Sunday against the Spurs, which will likely be a must-win game for the Mavericks, regardless of Friday's outcome.
