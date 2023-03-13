Wood (foot) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Grizzlies.

Wood has been downgraded from questionable to out due to right foot soreness and will join Kyrie Irving (foot) and Luka Doncic (thigh) on the sidelines. Without three of their best offensive players, the Mavericks will have to rely heavily on Jaden Hardy and Tim Hardaway to create plays versus Memphis.