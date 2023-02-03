Wood (thumb) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Golden State.

Wood was considered unlikely to play Saturday, but the Mavericks are optimistic that he'll be available Monday against the Jazz or Wednesday against the Clippers. He's been progressing in his recovery from a fractured left thumb recently, as he was fully cleared for practice Thursday before participating in a post-practice scrimmage Friday. Dwight Powell should continue to see increased run Saturday, but Wood's return appears to be imminent.