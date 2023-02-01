Wood (thumb) is out for Thursday's game versus the Pelicans.
Coach Jason Kidd said last Thursday that Wood will be re-evaluated in one week, meaning fantasy managers should get an update on his status sometime around this Thursday's matchup with the Pelicans. His next chance to suit up is Saturday's contest versus the Warriors.
