Wood tallied 12 points (2-7 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds, one assists, one steal and two blocked shots over 23 minutes in a preseason win over the Jazz on Friday.

Wood struggled to put the ball in the hole, but that was largely because all seven of his shot attempts came from three-point range. Despite the inefficient offensive performance, he finished with his second preseason double-double, grabbing a team-high 10 boards. Wood played in three exhibition contests, averaging 17.0 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.3 triples per contest. He's expected to work as a reserve but should see enough minutes to be productive.