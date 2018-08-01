Mavericks' Codi Miller-McIntyre: Joining Dallas for training camp

Miller-McIntyre signed a training camp contract with the Mavericks on Wednesday, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Since going undrafted in 2016 after four years at Wake Forest, Miller-McIntyre has been overseas, most recently playing for Parma Basket Perm of the VTB United League. There, he started in all but one of his appearances and averaged 16.0 points, 7.8 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals while shooting 47.5 percent from the field. He joined the Raptors in Las Vegas for summer league this year, flashing upside as a passer and defender, posting 36 assists and 11 steals in 132 minutes. He'll attempt to impress the Mavs' coaching staff enough to earn on a spot on the roster.