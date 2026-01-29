Flagg (ankle) is off the injury report for Thursday's game against the Hornets.

Flagg is returning from a one-game absence with an ankle injury. The rookie standout could push Caleb Martin to the bench. Over his last eight appearances, Flagg has averaged 18.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals in 30.4 minutes per game.