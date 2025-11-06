Flagg generated 20 points (8-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, three steals and two blocks during Wednesday's 101-99 loss to the Pelicans.

Flagg hit the 20-point threshold for the second time this season, and he fell one rebound shy of his third double-double. He totaled five combined steals-plus-blocks, setting season-highs in both steals and blocks. The 2025 No. 1 overall pick, Flagg has had to work through some growing pains to start his career, but Wednesday's performance offered a glimpse into the type of versatile fantasy player he can be, even as a rookie.