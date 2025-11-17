Flagg racked up 21 points (9-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal in 37 minutes during Sunday's 138-133 overtime win over the Trail Blazers.

Flagg has been slightly inconsistent with his scoring numbers, but his impact goes well beyond what he can do as a scoring weapon in a Dallas offense that continues to struggle -- even if Sunday's game ended with a win. Flagg finished just two boards shy of a double-double while also recording at least two blocks for the third time this season. The rookie out of Duke is averaging 16.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.9 blocks per game since the beginning of November.