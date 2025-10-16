Flagg tallied 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-3 FT, 0-2 3Pt), three assists and two rebounds over 28 minutes in Wednesday's 121-94 preseason win over the Lakers.

Since preseason games mean very little, the Mavericks aren't placing many resrictions on Flagg and allowing him to be a bit more liberal with his shotmaking. Once the regular season commences, it'll be important to keep Flagg's inexperience from becoming a liability at full speed. He's taking several chances on low-percentage shots currently, and he needs more coaching to cultivate discipline in finding better scoring opportunities.