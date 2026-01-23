Flagg registered 21 points (8-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-7 3Pt), 11 rebounds, two assists and one steal over 30 minutes during the Mavericks' 123-115 win over the Warriors on Thursday.

Flagg recorded his sixth double-double of the season Thursday while logging a career high in rebounds. He ended up playing 30 minutes despite being originally slated to operate on a minutes restriction, indicating that he is past an ankle injury that forced him to miss two games in January. Since Jan. 1, Flagg has averaged 16.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.4 steals over 31.1 minutes per game.