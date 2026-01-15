Mavericks' Cooper Flagg: Doubtful for Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Flagg (ankle) is doubtful for Thursday's game against Utah.
This is hardly a surprise after the rookie left Wednesday's game early with a noticeable limp. All signs point to the Mavericks being cautious. In the meantime, it's likely that Caleb Martin, Brandon Williams and Klay Thompson will step into larger roles Thursday, and possibly Ryan Nembhard.
