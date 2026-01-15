default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Flagg (ankle) is doubtful for Thursday's game against Utah.

This is hardly a surprise after the rookie left Wednesday's game early with a noticeable limp. All signs point to the Mavericks being cautious. In the meantime, it's likely that Caleb Martin, Brandon Williams and Klay Thompson will step into larger roles Thursday, and possibly Ryan Nembhard.

More News