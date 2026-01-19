site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Mavericks' Cooper Flagg: Expected to play Monday
RotoWire Staff
Flagg (ankle) is expected to play in Monday's game against the Knicks, NBA reporter Marc Stein reports.
The stage is set for the rookie No. 1 overall pick to end a two-game absence with an ankle sprain. Flagg's return is likely to send Caleb Martin to the bench Monday.
