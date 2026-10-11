Flagg recorded 14 points (3-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a block across 25 minutes in Sunday's 132-115 preseason win over the Rockets.

Flagg struggled with his shot but delivered an impressive playmaking performance, leading Dallas with seven assists and committing just two turnovers. Despite his shooting woes, Flagg still found a way to contribute offensively, getting to the free-throw line eight times. Even with Kyrie Irving in the backcourt, Flagg should be a key playmaking and scoring weapon for the Mavericks ahead of his second year in the league following an impressive rookie season in which he averaged 21.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 0.9 blocks and 1.2 steals across 33.5 minutes in 70 regular-season games.