Flagg totaled 16 points (6-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-4 FT), six rebounds, six assists, two blocks and three steals over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 123-114 loss to the Suns.

The rookie produced multiple steals and blocks for the second time in his first 12 NBA games, but Wednesday was the first time he paired that defense with multiple threes, and his six assists tied his season. The Mavs continue to get hit by injuries -- Anthony Davis has missed seven straight contests with a calf strain while Dereck Lively has been out nine straight with a knee strain, and P.J. Washington (shoulder) left Wednesday's game in the first half and didn't return -- so Flagg's responsibilities will only keep growing until reinforcements arrive from the trainer's room. He's scored in double digits in eight straight games, averaging 16.1 points, 7.5 boards, 3.8 assists, 1.6 steals, 1.3 threes and 0.9 blocks in 33.5 minutes a contest during that stretch.