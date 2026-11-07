Flagg registered 21 points (7-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists, three steals and a block across 33 minutes in Friday's 112-100 win over the Jazz.

Flagg delivered an outstanding all-around performance, finishing three assists shy of a triple-double while helping Dallas take control in the third quarter. His three steals further enhanced an already impressive fantasy line, demonstrating his ability to contribute across multiple categories. Flagg's substantial playing time and versatile statistical production continue to establish him as a valuable fantasy asset with elite upside across all formats. Over his last five appearances, the second-year forward is averaging 23.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.4 steals per contest. He needs to improve on his three-point shooting, though, as he's made just 13 percent of his long-range attempts.