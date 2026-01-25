Flagg (ankle) and the Mavericks will not fly to Milwaukee for Sunday's game against the Bucks due to inclement weather, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The NBA has yet to offer an official word on a new date for this contest, though a make-up date of Feb. 19 is under consideration, per Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News. Flagg was listed as doubtful for Sunday's game due to left ankle injury management, and the Mavericks are next set to play against the Timberwolves on Wednesday.