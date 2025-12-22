default-cbs-image
Flagg (back) participated in Monday's morning shootaround, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Flagg remains questionable on the official injury report due to a back contusion, but his participation Monday morning bodes well for his status. Over his last three games, Flagg is averaging 29.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.0 blocks.

