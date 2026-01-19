site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mavericks-cooper-flagg-good-to-go-monday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Mavericks' Cooper Flagg: Good to go Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Flagg (ankle) is available for Monday's game against the Knicks.
Flagg officially has the green light to return from a two-game absence. With this news, Caleb Martin is likely to shift back to the second unit for Dallas.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories