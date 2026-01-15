Mavericks' Cooper Flagg: Heads to locker room
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Flagg (ankle) went to the locker room during the second quarter of Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Bennett Durando of The Denver Post reports.
Flagg exited at the 6:01 mark of the second quarter after appearing to twist his left ankle and went to the locker room for evaluation. His absence could open the door for increased usage from key reserves such as Klay Thompson and Ryan Nembhard.
