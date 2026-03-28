Flagg logged 24 points (9-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, two assists and four steals in 38 minutes during Friday's 100-93 win over Portland.

It's the third straight game, and the sixth time in his last eight contests, that Flagg has produced more than 20 points. The star rookie appears to be back in form after a foot injury cost him the last game before the All-Star break and the first seven contests after it, and over those last eight appearances Flagg's averaging 23.8 points, 6.8 assists, 6.0 boards, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks while shooting 51.1 percent from the floor.