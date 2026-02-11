Flagg closed Tuesday's 120-111 loss to the Suns with 27 points (8-20 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 11-14 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 36 minutes.

After struggling to just 14 points against the Spurs on Saturday, Flagg bounced back and topped 25 points for the fifth time in the last six games. Over that stretch, the teenage phenom is averaging 32.0 points, 7.7 boards, 4.0 assists, 1.7 threes and 1.2 blocks while shooting 52.6 percent from the floor and 45.5 percent from beyond the arc as he continues to solidify his case for the Rookie of the Year Award.