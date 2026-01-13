default-cbs-image
Flagg exited to the locker room in the third quarter of Monday's game against the Nets due to an apparent left ankle injury, Eddie Sefko of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Flagg appeared to turn his ankle and headed back to the locker room with 4:40 remaining in the third quarter. The rookie should be considered questionable to return until more information comes to light.

