Flagg is expected to be a starter at the point guard position to begin his rookie campaign with the Mavericks, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

With D'Angelo Russell set to come off the bench to begin his stint in Dallas, Flagg will be elevated to the starting lineup. The rookie has high expectations coming into the 2025-26 season after being selected No. 1 overall in the 2025 NBA Draft and could have immense fantasy value, especially now that he'll be a starter moving forward.