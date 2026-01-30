Flagg registered 49 points (20-29 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one block in 38 minutes during Thursday's 123-121 loss to the Hornets.

Flagg scored the most points by a player under 20 years of age in NBA history during Thursday's loss. He dominated in the post from start to finish and showcased his range down the stretch, tying the game at 121 by drilling a clutch trey with 33.1 seconds remaining. However, the 19-year-old committed a turnover on Dallas' second-to-last possession and couldn't find a way to tie the game as time expired. While the final outcome didn't go his way, Flagg was incredibly efficient considering his high volume on the offensive end, knocking down 69.0 percent of his attempts from the field.