Mavericks' Cooper Flagg: Not on injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Flagg will be available for Friday's game against Boston.
Flagg made his first appearance since Feb. 10 and produced 18 points (7-22 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists, five rebounds, four blocks and one steal across 26 minutes in Thursday's 115-114 loss to the Magic. The Mavericks did not list him on their injury report, so his foot must've responded well in his return.
