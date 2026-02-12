Flagg (foot) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Lakers.

Flagg was initially labeled doubtful, but the Mavs downgraded him to out later Wednesday night. The star rookie will also be held out of the Rising Stars game on Friday. However, per Tim MacMahon of ESPN, Flagg isn't expected to miss any further time, meaning he'll likely be back in action when Dallas faces Minnesota on Feb. 20. Naji Marshall (foot) and Klay Thompson could see more playing time Thursday while Flagg is out.