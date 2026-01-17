Mavericks' Cooper Flagg: Officially out vs. Jazz
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Flagg (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Utah.
Flagg will miss a second consecutive matchup while dealing with a left ankle sprain. Expect Ryan Nembhard and Brandon Williams to play a key role in the Mavs' rotation again Saturday as a result.
More News
-
Mavericks' Cooper Flagg: Doubtful for Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Cooper Flagg: Won't go Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Cooper Flagg: Doubtful for Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Cooper Flagg: Won't return with ankle injury•
-
Mavericks' Cooper Flagg: Returns to action Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Cooper Flagg: Heads to locker room•