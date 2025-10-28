Mavericks' Cooper Flagg: Omitted from injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Flagg (shoulder) is not listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Pacers.
Flagg battled through through left shoulder soreness in Monday's 101-94 loss to the Thunder, but the issue isn't enough to prevent him from playing Wednesday. The No. 1 overall pick should continue to operate as the top point guard in Dallas. Through his first four outings, Flagg has averaged 13.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steals in 31.5 minutes per game.
More News
-
Mavericks' Cooper Flagg: Dealing with shoulder soreness•
-
Mavericks' Cooper Flagg: Nets 22 points on 14 shots•
-
Mavericks' Cooper Flagg: Hits for 18 in Friday's loss•
-
Mavericks' Cooper Flagg: Perks up after slow start•
-
Mavericks' Cooper Flagg: Likely to start at point guard•
-
Mavericks' Cooper Flagg: Decent total in blowout win•