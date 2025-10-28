Flagg (shoulder) is not listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Pacers.

Flagg battled through through left shoulder soreness in Monday's 101-94 loss to the Thunder, but the issue isn't enough to prevent him from playing Wednesday. The No. 1 overall pick should continue to operate as the top point guard in Dallas. Through his first four outings, Flagg has averaged 13.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steals in 31.5 minutes per game.