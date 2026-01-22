Mavericks' Cooper Flagg: On minutes limit Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Flagg will be held between 20-to-25 minutes Thursday against the Warriors, Noah Weber of TheSmokingCuban.com reports.
Flagg logged 28 minutes in his return from an ankle injury Monday against the Knicks, but the team will aim to keep his workload a bit smaller Thursday evening as a precaution. This could mean a few additional minutes for Ryan Nembhard or Brandon Williams.
