Mavericks' Cooper Flagg: Out for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Flagg (foot) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Flagg was spotted running off to the side during Thursday's practice, but he's not yet been cleared to play. Head coach Jason Kidd noted the rookie is being considered day-to-day moving forward. Flagg's next chance to suit up will arrive Sunday against the Pacers.
