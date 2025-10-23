Flagg generated 10 points (4-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and one steal during Wednesday's 125-92 loss to San Antonio.

Flagg's first NBA points didn't come until the third quarter, as Flagg didn't attempt a shot in the final 22 minutes of the first half after missing a dunk and a 21-footer within the opening 120 seconds of the contest. Still, the 2025 No. 1 overall pick finished with a double-double in his regular-season debut. Flagg started at the point-guard position, but he failed to log an assist and turned the ball over three times. Given Flagg's talent level, better performances should be expected as he acclimates to the NBA game.