Flagg stated after Monday's 116-114 loss to the Bucks that he's been dealing with a right thumb sprain, Noah Weber of TheSmokingCuban.com reports. He finished with 26 points (9-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-10 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in 35 minutes.

Flagg noted that he suffered the injury on a dunk attempt in Saturday's win over the Wizards, though he also mentioned the injury shouldn't be a big issue going forward. The rookie otherwise put together the best showing of his young career from a scoring perspective, reaching the 20-point threshold for the third time in 11 appearances. Flagg's availability will be worth keeping an eye on leading up to Wednesday's matchup against the Suns, but it's a positive sign that he played through the issue Monday.