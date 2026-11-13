Flagg chipped in 12 points (5-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals over 27 minutes during Thursday's 133-94 loss to the Timberwolves.

Flagg struggled to establish himself offensively, attempting only 12 shots as Dallas fell behind early and didn't recover. His seven rebounds and two steals helped preserve some fantasy value despite the modest scoring output, but fantasy managers shouldn't worry too much about one bad game. Flagg has had some inconsistencies, but for the most part, his numbers have been excellent. He has surpassed the 20-point mark in seven of his 11 appearances while also averaging 6.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 2.2 steals per contest.