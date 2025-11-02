Flagg closed Saturday's 122-110 loss to the Pistons in Mexico City with 16 points (3-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 8-8 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal in 34 minutes.

The rookie led Dallas in rebounds and paced the starting five in points despite his shooting struggles, thanks to season-best totals from the free-throw line. Flagg hasn't exactly taken the NBA by storm, stumbling to a 37.3 percent FG% and 28.6 percent 3P% through his first six games, but he's produced two double-doubles while averaging 13.8 points, 6.5 boards, 3.0 assists, 1.0 threes and 1.3 steals plus blocks in 32.5 minutes a contest.