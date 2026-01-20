Flagg (ankle) tallied 18 points (7-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-6 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal across 28 minutes Monday in the Mavericks' 114-97 win over the Knicks.

Flagg was back in action Monday after the left ankle sprain that he sustained in last Wednesday's loss to the Nuggets had kept him out for two straight games. The standout rookie slid back into the starting five at point guard but took on a more subdued role on offense than usual, as he finished third behind teammates Max Christie (26 points) and Naji Marshall (19 points) in scoring. Flagg was also eased back in with a slightly lighter workload than normal -- he averages 33.9 minutes per game for the season -- but look for his playing time to pick up in the Mavericks' next game Thursday versus the Warriors.