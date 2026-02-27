site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Mavericks' Cooper Flagg: Remains out for Friday
Flagg (foot) is out for Friday's game against the Grizzlies.
Flagg will be sidelined for a sixth straight game and remains without a timetable to return. He can be considered questionable at best for Sunday's game against the Thunder.
