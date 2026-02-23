This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Mavericks' Cooper Flagg: Ruled out for Tuesday
Flagg (foot) is out for Tuesday's game against the Nets.
Flagg is running his absence up to four consecutive games with a left foot sprain. Thursday's matchup with the Kings marks his next chance to play. With Flagg sidelined, Max Christie and Khris Middleton both belong in the streaming mix.