Flagg (ankle) won't play in Wednesday's game against Minnesota, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Head coach Jason Kidd hopes that Flagg will be able to play Thursday against the Hornets. With the rookie standout sitting out Wednesday, Brandon Williams figures to take over the top spot at point guard while Ryan Nembhard steps into the No. 2 role.

