Flagg finished with 10 points (3-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one block across 14 minutes in Monday's 106-89 preseason win over the Thunder.

Flagg made his preseason debut but was limited to the first half, scoring all 10 of his points in the second quarter. The No. 1 overall pick showcased his all-around potential during his brief run, and he's expected to play significant minutes immediately this season. The 18-year-old became one of just four freshmen in NCAA men's history to win the Naismith College Player of the Year award at Duke in 2024-25, averaging 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.4 steals per game in 37 outings.