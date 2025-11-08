Flagg ended Friday's 118-104 loss to the Grizzlies with 12 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 27 minutes.

Flagg was unable to build off his 20-point, nine-rebound effort against the Pelicans on Wednesday, but the rookie continues to put up solid numbers even if he's clearly going through some growing pains and inconsistencies -- which are common for a first-year player. Flagg has scored in double digits in five games in a row, averaging 15.0 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals pr game over that stretch.