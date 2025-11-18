Flagg finished with 15 points (6-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two assists and one rebound over 27 minutes in Monday's 120-96 loss to the Timberwolves.

Flagg scored a bit Monday but disappointed with just three combined rebounds and assists, marking the lowest single-game total of his young NBA career. Even with the forgettable outing, the 2025 No. 1 overall pick continues to show steady growth, averaging 18.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks over his past five contests. Even amid the Mavericks' overall struggles, Flagg is already showing the traits of an emerging all-around star.