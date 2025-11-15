Flagg produced 16 points (8-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, one steal and four turnovers in 48 minutes during Friday's 133-127 double overtime loss to the Clippers.

Flagg hit some key shots down the stretch to push the game to overtime, but he also made some costly mistakes during the overtime periods that wound up costing Dallas the game. While he did score efficiently, he missed all three of his three-point attempts and failed to hand out any assists. It's been a bumpy road for the 18-year-old rookie, but the ups and downs are to be expected with such a young player.