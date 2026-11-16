Flagg contributed 17 points (5-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 27 minutes during Sunday's 131-94 loss to the Celtics.

Dallas fell behind 42-9 in the first quarter and never recovered, and the nature of the game conspired against Flagg's chances to make a big impact. The reigning Rookie of the Year has now endured three consecutive losses on the Mavericks' road trip, with Dallas losing those contests by a combined 86 points. His offensive responsibilities remain substantial in his second NBA season, but Sunday's inefficient performance illustrates how difficult it can be to maintain consistent production when the entire team struggles to generate quality looks. The numbers are telling, as Flagg is averaging just 15.7 points per game on 34.8 percent shooting during the current losing skid.