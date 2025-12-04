Flagg ended Wednesday's 118-108 victory over the Heat with 22 points (9-13 FG, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 31 minutes.

The Mavericks may have found themselves a true floor general via the upstart Ryan Nembhard, which could aid Flagg's efficiency going forward. The rookie No. 1 overall pick is coming along nicely, averaging 18.4 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals in 34.2 minutes per contest while shooting 49.2 percent from the floor over his last 17 games.