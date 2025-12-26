Flagg notched 27 points (13-21 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one block over 36 minutes during Thursday's 126-116 loss to the Warriors.

Flagg led all scorers with efficient shooting but couldn't lift the Mavericks to a Christmas Day victory. The No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft has enjoyed a strong December, averaging 24.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steals through 10 games entering Thursday's contest. While his three-point shot remains a work in progress, the Duke product has largely met expectations and shown the ability to impact games at a high level as a rookie.