Flagg amassed 28 points (8-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 9-10 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Sunday's 116-114 win over the Jazz.

Flagg delivered the decisive moment for the Mavericks, converting two free throws with 3.7 seconds remaining after Utah erased a substantial fourth-quarter deficit. The second-year forward led the Mavericks in scoring and took an aggressive approach, drawing 10 free-throw attempts and making nine. His expanding offensive responsibilities continue to support his fantasy appeal, and while the five turnovers weren't ideal, fantasy managers would live with them given everything else he brings to the table. Flagg has surpassed the 20-point mark in six of his last nine games, averaging 24.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 2.3 combined steals-plus-blocks per game in that stretch.