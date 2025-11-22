Flagg posted 29 points (12-19 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and two steals across 32 minutes in Friday's 118-115 win over the Pelicans.

Flagg came through when the Mavericks needed him the most, and the highly-touted rookie delivered the best scoring output of his young NBA career. Flagg has scored over 20 points in three of his last six games, and he's trending in the right direction after going through some ups and downs earlier in the season.