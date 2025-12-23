Flagg registered 16 points (5-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-10 FT), six rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block over 35 minutes during Dallas' 119-113 loss to New Orleans on Monday.

Flagg entered Monday's game shooting 82.8 percent from the free-throw line, but he was responsible for five of the Mavericks' 10 misses at the charity stripe, which proved to be costly in a close loss. His 16 points also broke a four-game streak of at least 20 points, but the No. 1 overall pick of the 2025 NBA Draft is still enjoying a strong rookie campaign. In nine games since Dec. 1, Flagg has averaged 23.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steals over 35.3 minutes per game.